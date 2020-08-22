Disclosure are taking over Apple Music for a three-part residency.

Big Tree Energy Radio kicked off last night, with future showings on August 27th and September 4th. The radio show includes music from Disclosure, and exclusive interviews with artists featured on their forthcoming album ENERGY — slowthai, Kelis, and more.

The duo provide a statement on choosing their collaborators:

So something we get asked a lot is how we pick our features, how we pick the people we want to work with. And it’s a really simple answer of just who we’re fans of. Number one fact above all, it doesn’t matter how you look, it doesn’t matter where you’re from, it doesn’t even matter if you sing or rap, or even for this album, if you even sing and speak English.

They continue:

We’ve really tried to branch out with this album and it’s the first time we’ve got two artists on there who are not even singing in our native language of English. So it’s absolutely important to us to make sure that we’re including all these different types of people from all over the world, trying to gather as many sounds and inspirations as we can.

The album is due out on Friday, August 28th

Stream Disclosure’s radio show here.

Photo Credit: Hollie Fernando