Nicky Romero‘s mega hit “Toulouse” gets a 2020 upgrade with his latest single.

The iconic melody is kept intact, with immaculate synths, lush fills, and a high-energy drop that’s more satisfying than we could have dreamed. Only Nicky Romero could take his track — so iconic and stunning to begin with — and transform it into something entirely new.

Here’s what Nicky has to say: Proud to share my rework of ‘Toulouse’ on @SpinninRecords! Super curious what you guys think!

As for our thoughts, the 2020 reboot we everything we hoped for and more.

Photo via Rukes.com