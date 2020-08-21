Drive-in raves have become a mild replacement for “normal” shows during the pandemic, with events popping up all over the country… except Southern California. Until now. The first Global Soundemic Drive In at the Ventura County Fairgrounds is headlined by A-TRAK, with support from DJ Ruckus and DJ Tay James, official Tour DJ for Justin Bieber.

Going down Sunday, August 30th, the event will mark Global Soundemic’s launch of the Sunday Drive-In Dance Party, where fans will finally have the opportunity to put on their dancing shoes and spend an evening grooving to amazing music and top-tier DJs.

700 cars will each have their own private, safe area to enjoy the shows. The venue is located along Ventura Beach & features a complete concert-quality stage, sound & visual set-up.

All CDC and State of California guidelines will be followed, and the team is working closely with Ventura County and the City of Ventura to ensure this event meets or exceeds all recommended standards. Anyone sitting outside their car, within their little area, or on the bed of a truck, will be required to wear a facemask.

Tickets range from $99 for rows far from the stage to $1,750 for an “ULTRA-PREMIUM VIP EXPERIENCE” with center-stage, premium front row space, complete with a plush & private cabana area with lounge seating, snacks, drinks, ice, special giveaways & more.

Photo via Rukes.com