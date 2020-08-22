blackbear just dropped his new album, everything means nothing, yesterday, including a new Marshmello-produced single, “half alive.”

The new album includes the viral song “hot girl bummer” as well as 11 other songs, including “half alive,” co-produced by Marshmello. The production on the new song is super funky and perfectly inclined for radio play, landing somewhere between Two Door Cinema Club and Capital Cities.

With a bouncing bassline and blackbear’s intoxicating vocals, this is an absolute bop. We get to hear a bit more of Marshmello’s idiosyncratic production style at the tail end of the track with some more saccharine synths, a nice end cap to the whole project.

Check it out below and listen to the full album here.

Photo via Rukes.com