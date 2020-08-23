Cascada’s mega-hit “Everytime We Touch” just turned 15 last week and it’s still a banger!

Every once in a while, a dance song comes along that’s larger than life — and “Everytime We Touch” is just that. The track crossed over into the mainstream, reaching No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 — but more importantly, it reached out and touched every one of our hearts.

This isn’t one to just casually listen to — this is one to scream out loud at the top of your lungs!

Cause every time we touch, I get this feeling

And every time we kiss, I swear I could fly

Can’t you feel my heart beat fast? I want this to last

Need you by my side

‘Cause every time we touch, I feel the static

And every time we kiss, I reach for the sky

Can’t you hear my heart beat so? I can’t let you go

Want you in my life

The certified Platinum hit comes from the group’s 2006 album of the same name.

Listen here and sing along!

Cascada – Everytime We Touch

Photo via ©SOLOVOV.be