Cascada’s mega-hit “Everytime We Touch” just turned 15 last week and it’s still a banger!
Every once in a while, a dance song comes along that’s larger than life — and “Everytime We Touch” is just that. The track crossed over into the mainstream, reaching No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 — but more importantly, it reached out and touched every one of our hearts.
This isn’t one to just casually listen to — this is one to scream out loud at the top of your lungs!
Cause every time we touch, I get this feeling
And every time we kiss, I swear I could fly
Can’t you feel my heart beat fast? I want this to last
Need you by my side
‘Cause every time we touch, I feel the static
And every time we kiss, I reach for the sky
Can’t you hear my heart beat so? I can’t let you go
Want you in my life
The certified Platinum hit comes from the group’s 2006 album of the same name.
Listen here and sing along!
Cascada – Everytime We Touch
Photo via ©SOLOVOV.be