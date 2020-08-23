ODESZA & Golden Features released their debut album together as BRONSON earlier this month, with 10 engrossing tracks. Now, the trio head down under to present their debut mix as the group with triple j.

Through the 30-minute mix, they drop BRONSON tracks we’ve come to love as well as cuts from Caribou, Skin on Skin, Blame The Mono, and more.

Listen to the mix via Triple J here.

Tracklist

1. HEART ATTACK (feat. lau.ra) – BRONSON

2. Belter (Acapella) – Off The Meds

3. Never Come Back (Four Tet Remix) – Caribou

4. Life Is A Game Of Changing (Willaris. K Remix) – DMA’s

5. Get Some Understanding! – Skin On Skin

6. Rigid (Kobosil 44 Rush Mix) – Rosa Anschütz

7. Youkounkoun (Original Mix) – Blame The Mono

8. Doschitai – Locked Club

9. We Are Your Friends (Acapella) – Justice vs Simian

10. Aegis – AQXDM

11. CONTACT – BRONSON

12. DAWN (feat. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs) – BRONSON

h/t Dancing Astronaut | Photo via Gian Galang