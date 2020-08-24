After exploring all options, Ubbi Dubbi Gets Freaky Deaky has officially announced its cancellation. The joint festival was announced back at the beginning of the pandemic in March, set to feature deadmau5, Excision, Zeds Dead, Claude VonStroke and many more (with tons of b2b action as well).

The Disco Donnie Presents-run event provides an official statement on the Freaky Deaky website:

Observing the state regulatory environment, and using the best science- & health-based information available to us, we have determined it is unsafe to produce Ubbi Dubbi Gets Freaky Deaky as originally planned, given the prolonged and unpredictable state of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is now canceled. We understand this update is disappointing, but the safety of the attendees, artists, and staff will always remain our number one priority.

Ubbi Dubbi Gets Freaky Deaky 2020 tickets will automatically transfer to Ubbi Dubbi 2021, but ticket refund requests are also being accepted at this time. According to the Freaky Deaky website, ticketholders will receive the following:

A $25 merch credit to be redeemed at Ubbi Dubbi 2021

Ubbi Dubbi 2021 sticker pack

$10 off Early Bird Freaky Deaky 2021 tickets during the on-sale

Ubbi Dubbi Gets Freaky Deaky collectors pin

The event is rescheduled for April 24th & 25th, 2021 in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

Learn more here.