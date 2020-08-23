It’s been a while since Zedd has released a straight “EDM” song. By most people’s metrics, it would be his remix of “Let Me Love You” by DJ Snake in 2016. Since then, he’s teamed up with Alessia Cara, Liam Payne, Grey and Maren Morris, Elley Duhé, Katy Perry, Kehlani, and Jasmine Thompson for a bevy of pop-centric EDM-ish hits that have climbed the charts.

But now, it seems he’s getting back into the groove with a probably new collaboration with Curbi.

After finding the tweets below, the answer seems pretty obvious that something is coming between the two.

And heading to Zedd’s Instagram stories, you can find a clip of a new song with some pretty hard festival house vibes; Curbi is also tagged at the bottom. Listen below!

