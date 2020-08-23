Tragedy struck in Peru on Saturday night as 13 people died in a stampede at a newly reopened nightclub.

Police reportedly raided the venue, the Thomas disco in Lima, to enforce the coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations put in place due to the pandemic.

Approximately 120 people were in attendance when the stampede broke out, according to the Interior Ministry. As people tried to escape, they were funneled into one exit and some were trampled amid the chaos.

The Associated Press reports that police detained 23 people in relation to the incident. Police chief Gen. Orlando Velasco said no firearms or tear gas were utilized during the raid.

Nightclubs in Peru have been prohibited from operating since March due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Source: AP