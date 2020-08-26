It’s been five months since we last got a single from Nurture, the upcoming sophomore album from Porter Robinson. Now, today, we get the new single, “Mirror.”

Though we wished we would get “Look At The Sky,” debuted at Secret Sky, any Porter is good Porter. “Mirror” features the same pitched up vocals as his previous singles, with a dreamy melody and delicate synths.

mirror is a song about the costs of being hard on yourself.

we all have these avatars that we give to our critical inner voices – we might imagine a scornful parent telling us we’ll fail, or a critic telling us our work comes up short, or a society telling us that we aren’t good enough – it’s about recognizing that most of this criticism is self-inflicted. for years, i was imagining the worst thing a critic might say about my music and looking at my own work as negatively as possible as a way to protect myself from criticism, but it never once served me. my hope is that other people can overcome this same kind of shame – it can be really liberating to recognize that most of the time, we’re only letting our own thoughts get in the way, and we can do something about it.

Listen to “Mirror” from Porter Robinson below.