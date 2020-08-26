Seven Lions blows us away with his latest Visions live set, which consists of throwbacks only.

The performance features plenty of classic selects from Seven Lions, plus music from other fan favorites including Zedd, Feed Me, Adventure Club and more. Being that this is a throwbacks only zone, the nostalgia is fluent throughout the entire set, which hits hard, right in the feels.

The DJ/producer shares of his recent live set: Hope you guys all really enjoyed the throwback Visions set as much as I enjoyed putting it together, was a really fun night!

The coronavirus lockdown has blessed us with a never-ending supply of online shows, festivals, and specially curated content, particularly within the EDM realm — and Seven Lions goes above and beyond every time he gets behind the decks.

Seven Lions Presents: Visions #4 (Throwback Set)

Photo via Rukes.com