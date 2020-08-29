Bob Moses (Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance) have unleashed Desire, their brand new hip and sultry concept record.

Desire is described as a love tale for the digital age — which sounds simple on paper, but translates into quite gorgeous complexities as the story unfolds. Track-by-track, the listener hears the intense highs and lows of humanity’s deepest wants and desires as technology takes hold. Unapologetically modern in its approach, the release is appropriate for the times, but dares to take risks.

The duo explain their perspective via tweet: “It’s a concept record, somewhere between an EP and an album, which dissects and is a meditation on themes of desire. It flows from one song to the next, designed it to be listened to from start to finish.”

The EP features six seamless productions including title track, “Desire” with ZHU, a hypnotic collaboration we’re particularly keen on.

Listen to Desire in full right here.

Bob Moses – Desire

Photo via Lucas.Mk