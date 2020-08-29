The EDM community is reacting to the death of Chadwick Boseman — some with shock, some with sadness, and all with nothing but wholehearted respect for the young legend gone too soon.

Boseman is best known for his role as King T’Challa in Marvel‘s blockbuster hit Black Panther. He also played several historical figures throughout his career, including Jackie Robinson in 42, James Brown in Get on Up, and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall.

The post below on the actor’s official Twitter account reads:

A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy

He died after a four year fight with colon cancer, during which he starred in 5 Marvel movies. Rest in peace.

EDM Remembers Chadwick Boseman

CRAZY HOW BESIDES A MAGNIFICENT ACTOR CHADWICK BOSEMAN WAS LITERALLY THE EMBODIMENT OF A CHANGE IN HOLLYWOOD. SO YOUNG. SO SAD. — YELLOW CLAW (@YELLOWCLAW) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman died??? Throw all of 2020 in the trash wtf — HXV (@WE_ARE_HXV) August 29, 2020

Don’t even know what to say but it’s really sad to see someone so inspirational and great go. R.I.P Chadwick Boseman. https://t.co/33erYL2vFe — 🌓 (@thequietbison) August 29, 2020

thank you, Chadwick Boseman. Love and RIP to the King T’Challa. — The Glitch Mob (@theglitchmob) August 29, 2020

fuck cancer. this year is absurd. RIP Chadwick Boseman. — brasstracks (@brasstracks) August 29, 2020

No no not Chadwick Boseman — PARTY FAVOR (@partyfavormusic) August 29, 2020

Pour one up for Chadwick Boseman tonight on Jackie Robinson Day. #RIP Chadwick — 🕯12th Planet🕯 (@12thplanet) August 29, 2020

Wtf RIP @chadwickboseman. So sad fuck cancer — Lost Kings (@wearelostkings) August 29, 2020

Unbelievably sad. @chadwickboseman’s characters and portrayals set new standards and went beyond movies, a role model anyone could look up to. Rest In Peace. — Monstercat (@Monstercat) August 29, 2020

chadwick boseman was a real life superhero — oshi ♡ (@oshimakesmusic) August 29, 2020

😔What a huge loss💔 — Anna Lunoe (@annalunoe) August 29, 2020

Nooooooooo 😢 — lightskin type beat (@lophiile) August 29, 2020

damn rip chadwick boseman this fucking year man — elephante (@iamtheELEPHANTE) August 29, 2020

our guy gave us the black panther **4 TIMES!!!!** while fighting COLON CANCER!!! this world absolutely did not deserve that man. fuck I am sad. — TELL ME OUT NOW (@crankdat) August 29, 2020

RIP Chadwick Boseman So very sad — MUST DIE! (@MUSTDIEmusic) August 29, 2020

Photo via Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons