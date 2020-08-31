Insomniac‘s Founder/CEO Pasquale Rotella has announced Day Trip, an all-new festival experience dedicated to house music for 2021.

He shares in a recent post — “The future is bright!😎☀️ Finding new venues in LA is never easy, but for July 3rd we’ve locked in a BEAUTIFUL one— Pier 46 at the LA Waterfront!”

“I’m stoked to announce #DayTripFestival 🏝😎☀️💦 It’s a place to soak in the sun, breathe in the ocean air & dance together at multiple stages of house music— complete with an epic fireworks display over the Pacific Ocean. SWIPE to check out a sneak peek.”

Day Trip moves fast — limited passes are going on sale this Thursday.

To celebrate, the official Day Trip live stream is going down over Labor Day Weekend featuring Claude VonStroke, Dombresky, Wax Motif b2b Noizu and many more.

See the lineup and tune in here.

Day Trip Festival