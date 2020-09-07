Nicky Romero x Tiësto is a very real possibility — and here’s the proof!

The screenshot below just surfaced on r/EDM, revealing a potential collaboration in the works between these two superstar DJs. The comments come from a throwback photo Nicky blasted out of himself and Tiësto, asking fans to guess the year in which it was taken.

“Time flies bro!! Let’s finish that collab!” Tiësto exclaims in the post below.

Nicky replies, “Let’s go.”

In all their years in the dance music industry, it’s hard to believe Nicky Romero and Tiësto have gone this long without releasing a collaboration. To say the hype is real is an understatement.

Nicky Romero x Tiësto