Tomorrowland‘s newly established virtual festival — Around the World — has won a prestigious award for its digital design and development.

The FWA (Favourite Website Awards) was founded in 2000 and since then has grown into the largest online award program, showcasing cutting-edge creativity and innovation in digital design and development and serving millions of creatives with inspiration and professional recognition.

Around the World, which saw stellar performances from more than 60 of the world’s most prominent artists in electronic dance music over eight different stages, has received this month’s award for its spectacular two-day digital music festival experience. The online festival drew in 1 million viewers across the globe.

Tomorrowland’s Around the World took place in July and set the standard for virtual festivals to come. The event featured massive acts including Katy Perry, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Tiësto, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens and many more.

A WebGL-powered 3D island enabled attendees to join the experience on their desktops, tablets and mobile devices, focusing on stability, optimization and incorporating both numerous details and state of the art technologies. It was basically Tomorrowland as we know it, translated into a virtual space.

See the official aftermovie below and experience the magic all over again!

Tomorrowland Around the World 2020