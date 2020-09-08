Spotify is reportedly working on a new karaoke feature.

Tech insider, blogger and reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who previously uncovered hidden features such as video podcasts and virtual concerts, has discovered code suggesting a new in-app karaoke mode. The new feature allows for vocals to be turned up or down to blend with the music.

Currently, Tencent Music Entertainment (TME)’s WeSing app highlights the possibilities with online karaoke as the media giant continues to push the concept. The app allows users to sing and duet with artists and friends, as well as record and edit snippets of songs.

Meanwhile, Amazon-owned live stream platform Twitch has announced it’s shutting down its own karaoke app, Twitch Sings, next year. The company cites “contractual obligations.”

It will be interesting to see how online karaoke evolves.

Spotify is working on Karaoke Mode the vocal level is adjustable pic.twitter.com/apeIlETAQs — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 7, 2020

Source: Music Business Worldwide