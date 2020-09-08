In the annals of lives cut too soon, Avicii is a powerful name. Though he managed to barely miss the 27 club, it made no difference in changing the fact that he likely had so much more to give in what would have been a legendary life. He died April 20, 2018 and left behind an inimitable legacy.

In death, he left behind the Tim Bergling Foundation, advocating for the recognition of suicide as a global health emergency. His father, Klaus Bergling, has been instrumental in spreading a message of positivity and the memory of his son.

Today would have been Avicii’s 31st birthday. Nicky Romero, David Guetta, and more have posted remembrances of him today. Today also begins the Avicii Birthday Tribute for Mental Health Awareness on SiriusXM’s BPM channel, which happens to fall on Suicide Prevention Week. Read more about that here.

Happy birthday Avicii

We miss you Tim pic.twitter.com/jFGfcAOQ3a — Dani Deahl (@danideahl) September 8, 2020

◢ ◤Today would have been the 31st birthday of dance music's icon @Avicii 🖤 His music will live on forever. We honor Avicii's memory with the beautiful tribute by @davidguetta at AMF 2019 ◢ ◤#AMF2020 #WEOWNTHENIGHT pic.twitter.com/DLpOiUUoLJ — AMF (@_AMFofficial) September 8, 2020

A tribute to the incredible life of @Avicii starts tomorrow on #BPM commemorating his birthday and honoring #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek @sxmElectro

On channel 51 on @SIRIUSXM and produced by @ridanaser #AskForHelp — Geronimo on the radio (@GeronimoBPM) September 7, 2020

Happy birthday my friend @Avicii

We all miss you very much 😢 pic.twitter.com/AmyRqGpn7y — David Guetta (@davidguetta) September 8, 2020

The Tim Bergling Foundation and @SiriusXM will honor Avicii during Suicide Prevention Week with specialty programming, including a never-before-heard Avicii set and a tribute mix by me. Tune into BPM (Ch. 51) starting Today at 12 pm ET throughout the week: https://t.co/vo5tjYcP0y pic.twitter.com/Gw090MTJWv — Armin van Buuren (@arminvanbuuren) September 8, 2020

Photo: Sean Eriksson