Ghastly has stayed grinding throughout the coronavirus lockdown — and he wants fans to know he’s sitting on 40 brand new tracks.

For whatever reason, he prefaces the tweet below with a promise it will soon be deleted. But, not before revealing — “I’ve written 40 songs in quarantine.. 20 of them are for a new project.”

Back in March 2019, Ghastly tweeted about a new alias, but it’s unclear if this project is the same.

Even with the unforeseen circumstances of the pandemic, and it’s devastating effects on the live music industry, we hope one of the silver linings is tons of new music — starting with Ghastly.

Keep your eyes and ears peeled for more info coming through on Ghastly’s socials.

Photo via Rukes.com