Did you know Daft Punk remixed Franz Ferdinand’s hit “Take Me Out”? Me neither. But now, you can own that remix and more on vinyl in the newest compilation from Music Brokers entitled The Many Faces Of Daft Punk: A Journey Through The Inner World Of Daft Punk.

The review of the compilation states:

For the next installment of Argentinian label Music Broker’s tribute series, they have selected some of seminal Parisian duo Daft Punk’s finest works and remixes, spanning the last two decades, along with some of the music that inspired them. The Many Faces Of Daft Punk: A Journey Through The Inner World Of Daft Punk features disco royalty such as Niles Rodgers, Giorgio Moroder and Cerrone, while more contemporary producers from the house music spectrum feature also, such as Detroit’s Scott Grooves (featuring Parliament/Funkadelic), George Issakdis aka The Micronauts and Versatile’s I:Cube receive de Homem-Christo and Bangalter’s midas touch. the latter’s ‘Disco Cubizm” from ’96 being a particular highlight on the remix side of things. Not to mention their roaring rework of indie-pop darlings Franz Ferdinand’s classic ‘Take Me Out’.

The 4-vinyl set also includes plenty of tracks that Daft Punk have sampled over the years. The record is available now on translucent yellow vinyl and available to buy via Juno.