Excision just announced the Lost Lands edition of Couch Lands two days ago, but he’s already got something else for fans to look forward to. Moments ago, he went live with a mysterious countdown timer and fans are clamoring to guess the meaning behind it.

“Coming soon from the Excision team,” the countdown’s landing page reads, along with a timer that ends on Monday, September 28 at 12p PST… two days after Couch Lands concludes.

So whatever this is, it has nothing to do with Couch Lands or Lost Lands. Or maybe it does and it’s just an announcement after? But there hasn’t been anything like this for any of the other Couch Lands episodes, so either this is bigger than the Lost Lands edition, or it’s something else entirely.

Some guesses mention merch, but it feels bigger than that. Other guesses about an album feel more accurate — his last full album was Apex in 2018, so that’s possible. Or something else?

We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can enter your email on the website for a free Red Bull. So that’s cool.

