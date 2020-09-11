Earlier this year, Oliver Tree dropped his debut album Ugly is Beautiful, including the hit “Cash Machine.” Today, he teams up with Dillon Francis and grandson for a brand new remix of the tune and the blend of styles is absolutely perfect.

Oliver Tree, on his own, already has such a unique voice and presence. Through experience, we’ve learned his sound isn’t for everyone, but you can’t deny that it’s unique. Now with Dillon and grandson in the picture, “Cash Machine” takes on a whole new life.

Beginning as a lowkey alt punk anthem, it now oozes a super fun dance vibe with a punk edge. Dillon and grandson perfectly captured the spirit of the original and added a hefty dose of their own flavor, resulting in a track we could listen to over and over and over.

Check it out below!

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for BUKU