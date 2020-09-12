Covid and the surrounding global pandemic has been pretty tough on artists and songwriters. With the complete closure of live events, limited studio sessions and no end near in sight for an already cut throat industry, things are just a little nuts. Well life is even tougher for songwriters who just get their get their tracks up and stolen and that is the current claim and allegation of renowned international songwriter, Gia Koka on Berlin producer, VIZE.

Both Gia Koka and VIZE started working together in July on the project. Consent and consideration of the deal was drafted on email between the two parties and things seemed on the surface to be all rosey with either a straight forward collaboration together or a major feature suggested to take on the vocals of this project. However, there was a twist in the tale. Gia woke up yesterday morning and and comments to ‘hearing an almost identical track’ uploaded on Spotify by VIZE featuring another artist entitled, ‘Devil’s Cup’. Gia alleges that VIZE. ‘simply changed some minor details and decided that it was sufficient without permission to release the track on his own accord without sorting the relevant paperwork’. You check out Gia’s take here which shows the before and after of this disputed project:

So far there is no comment from either VIZE or their management on the allegations but VIZE has posted that due to ‘technical difficulties’ the music video will be delayed. Gia prepares to take her case forward via all the relevant legal routes using the renowned lawyer, Oktay Duzgun who if you have a good memory assisted Garrix in the case against Spinnin Records. This one folks looks far from over.