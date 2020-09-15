Spotify has launched its brand new Virtual Events feature.

As of today, official event listings are now integrated with artist pages and the platform’s Concerts hub.

Because the partnership is with Songkick and Ticketmaster, events must be listed through those systems before they’ll appear on Spotify. This includes livestreams via Twitch, Instagram Live, YouTube, etc.

Artists are also able to choose a virtual event as their Artist Pick, so fans will see that information first.

Spotify shares via blog post:

Over the past six months, in the wake of COVID-19, we’ve seen artists adapt and innovate in incredible ways. In lieu of live shows, staging virtual performances across a variety of platforms has become a vital way to connect with your fans, and share who you are with new listeners.

Spotify continues:

With many tours postponed until 2021, the necessity for these virtual events is set to continue, and we want to make it easy for Spotify listeners to learn about virtual events for the artists they love, and for artists they’re discovering for the very first time. In light of this we’ve leveraged our partnership with Songkick—the live stream concert discovery app—and Ticketmaster to make it happen. Starting today, all Spotify listeners will be able to find virtual event listings on artist profiles and in the Concerts hub.

Read the entire post here. Also, see Spotify’s tips for livestreaming from home.

H/T: Billboard