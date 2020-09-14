A multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer, Petit Biscuit has converted his classically trained talents into critical acclaim over the course of his career. With a debut album, Presence, that charted worldwide in 2017, he’s also wowed audiences on the live circuit with performances at the likes of Coachella, Lollapalooza, and HARD, plus his own sold out headline tour dates around the world.

It’s been incredible just to witness his trajectory over the past few years. Now, he’s back with the lead single of his forthcoming LP: “Drivin Thru The Night”, out on his self-run, wholly independent label Écurie. Featuring whimsical vocals that document a night of intense longing and soul-searching, Petit Biscuit complements the sung tone with shimmering electro-pop production. The song ends with a sampled conversation with a woman saying she’s looking for something that makes her alive and free, which is exactly what this song accomplishes.

Petit Biscuit explains his newest “is first about freedom. A lonely man is wandering through the streets, living how he wants and going where he wants until he finds his lonely alter-ego. They are sharing what most people would call the beginning of a love story…I would simply call it complicity. Most people would also think they need love to exist but it’s wrong. You can live and exist by yourself. You don’t need anyone else. I’ve been writing all the lyrics in Iceland, where I was isolated for months. I was missing my loved ones but at the same time, I didn’t feel any pressure from anyone, so I had this idea of this lonely man, who’s obviously me, and all that story around.”

Stream “Drivin Thru The Night” below!