It doesn’t look good for EDC Mexico, which was expected to happen in early 2021.

According to a new Facebook post from a local source (see below) — “EDC México will not take place in February, but it WILL have a 2021 edition.”

Considering the vast majority of music festivals around the world have set their sights on later dates in 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this would make sense. However, we have yet to hear an official announcement from Insomniac.

MORE: EDC Mexico 2019 Live Sets from Skrillex, DJ Snake, RL Grime & More

Last we heard from EDC Mexico was over a month ago and the festival was pushing EDC Las Vegas tickets. The flagship music festival is still scheduled for May 21 – 23, 2021.

See below.

EDC Mexico 2021

#EMPONews EDC México no se llevará a cabo en febrero pero SÍ tendrá edición 2021, ¡guarden este post! 🙌🏻 Posted by EMPO Electronic Meeting Point on Friday, September 11, 2020

Photo via Insomniac