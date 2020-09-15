Want your face up on screen next to Excision with thousands of people watching? Lost Lands is asking fans to submit videos for a chance to be featured on the live stream in less than two weeks!

Lost Lands has always been about the community it fosters as much as the DJs you go to see, and this year especially when that community is scattered, it’s more important than ever to feel like we’re all together.

“We want YOU to on the Couch Lands stream! Send us a video of you + your crew + your setup saying “Happy Lost Lands!” for a chance to appear!”

Submit your videos here by Friday for your chance to appear!

Photo via DI.Visuals for Lost Lands