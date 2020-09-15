A little over four months ago, Mixcloud launched a new music-focused live streaming element to the platform. Today they are announcing the ability for creators to save an audio archive of their broadcasted streams to their profile, so that fans can listen again.

The platform is uniquely able to do this thanks to their bespoke licenses with rights holders. Combined with their content identification technology it means that DJs and creators do not have the problem of clearing rights themselves.

It is the only open platform to legally host shows for listen-again playback, where the artists and songwriters featured within each show get paid royalties at a granular track-based level. Since debuting the live streaming functionality in April, the platform has hosted streams from legends such as Jazzy Jeff, John Digweed and Questlove; as well as many independent radio stations. Many artists and DJs have praised the service for providing a home that values their craft after having experienced frustrating takedowns or mutings on other platforms such as Instagram, Facebook or Twitch.

“Since the lockdowns started happening around the world earlier this year, we knew there was a need for this type of tool,” said Mixcloud Cofounder Mat Clayton, “but we underestimated how much of a demand there was for a simple, legal and licensed platform.”

The new live archiving functionality is available now for all Mixcloud Pro members, and works with all popular streaming tools such as OBS, Streamlabs, and Restream.