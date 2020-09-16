There is nothing more important this November in America than the US Presidential election, and Live Nation, the country’s largest music promoter, recognizes this. Without the burden (for lack of a better word) of live shows, the promoter is turning some of its larger music venues into polling places for the 2020 election,

So far, four major venues have been confirmed to make the switch on November 3rd: Los Angeles’ The Wiltern and Hollywood Palladium, Austin’s Emo’s, and Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre.

“Core to what we do at Live Nation is helping amplify voices on stage around the world, and supporting voting is another important way we want to continue making voices heard,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation. “We’re honored to work with such incredible partners and will do everything in our power to support and empower voter engagement among our employees and the public.”

According to Consequence Of Sound, Live Nation is partnering with a number of organizations to get out the vote and organize voters, including “More Than a Vote, a coalition of Black athletes and artists dedicated to protecting voting rights by converting sports arenas into polling places,” as well as “voter registration organization HeadCount, the non-partisain business coalition Civic Alliance, and the poll workers recruitment initiative Power the Polls.”

As great as this gesture is, we still hope that these venues will return to normal operation, or some semblance thereof, some time in 2021.

Photo via Rukes.com