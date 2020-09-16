GRiZ just shared three little words that are sure to set the EDM world on fire… “new mixtape tomorrow.”

So far, 2020 has heard major GRiZ collaborations with Ganja White Night, Wreckno, and ProbCause, as well as an entire Bangers[5].Zip EP filled with funky bass and his house debut, “Could U.” Best believe the producer has plenty more in store — and that’s where the new mixtape comes in.

Also in 2020, GRiZ has continued to dedicate himself to positivity and change, bringing attention to the Black Lives Matter movement, promoting wellness with his virtual Camp Kulabunga retreat, and wearing LGBTQ Pride on his sleeve. The producer powers forward as a positive force in dance music — and we can’t wait to hear what’s next.

Get ready for new music and IDs! Check back here tomorrow to listen first thing!

new mixtape 🌅 tomorrow — 𝔖𝕽𝖎Z – BLM (@Griz) September 16, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com