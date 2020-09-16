Tiësto just signed a major deal with Atlantic Records, signaling his forthcoming single through the label, “The Business.”

The record label is proud to announce the addition of GRAMMY Award-winning producer Tiësto to its groundbreaking roster — which also includes Skrillex, Ekali and many more.

The press release boasts, “Tiësto is of course one of the biggest contemporary stars of any musical genre, a chart-topping, award-winning, multi-platinum international icon whose remarkable body of work (spanning myriad albums, singles, EPs, remixes, mixtapes, and more) virtually defines today’s electronic dance music.”

See Tiësto’s teaser below and check back here for “The Business” next Friday.

Tiësto – The Business

Save the date. We’re getting down to business on 🚨9.25.20🚨 pic.twitter.com/OGqyp1w6qX — Tiësto (@tiesto) September 16, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com