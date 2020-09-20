TikTok and WeChat have both narrowly avoided bans scheduled for today, Sunday, September 20th across the United States.

President Donald Trump previously warned the Chinese-owned apps posed as security threats to American users — and the Commerce Department handed down an order that would stop downloads of TikTok and WeChat starting today.

Both bans have been lifted for now — as Trump has announced a new deal between TikTok, Oracle, and Walmart has his “blessing” and a California judge has blocked his administration’s ban on WeChat, citing a potential First Amendment claim.

With this, TikTok and WeChat are here to stay — at least for now.

Not only that, downloads have soared in days leading up to the supposed ban, especially with WeChat, which has seen a sharp, 800 percent week-over-week increase.

More here.

Source: The Verge