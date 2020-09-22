Tiësto is about to blow us away, live from Red Rocks!

The superstar DJ/producer just announced his biggest move throughout quarantine. In just two days, he’ll take the stage at the iconic venue for a headlining set along with yet-to-be-announced friends of his label, Musical Freedom.

MORE: Tiësto Signs to Atlantic Records & Announces New Single

So far in 2020, Tiësto has unleashed a wave of singles and remixes — and debuted his new side project VER:WEST. For his upcoming set, we can expect a mixture of classics, fan favorites, and new material — including the debut of his forthcoming single, “The Business.”

The show goes down Thursday, September 24th at 8 PM PST with a live re-broadcast set for Friday, September 25th. Apparently, select tickets were released for the show to provide a socially distanced, in-person experience and tickets were reportedly $400 per person. We’re not saying we’d pay $400 just to see Tiësto… but we really miss shows.

Get locked in below!

Tiësto @ Red Rocks 2020

Clear your calendars 🙌 We’re coming to you live from Red Rocks 🏜 https://t.co/5ck4IlrlFu pic.twitter.com/LFGGICBtat — Tiësto (@tiesto) September 21, 2020

