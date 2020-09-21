Last week it announced that EDC Europe would return in 2021 — and now we have a location!

Per the teaser below, and following a highlight reel of lights, stages, and headliners, EDC Portugal is revealed. The new music festival installment is set to take place at Praia da Rocha, a breathtaking destination beach along the Atlantic Ocean. Do a quick Google and and take in the view!

“It’s been an incredible 25 year journey with so many of YOU beautiful people from around the Globe,” EDC first shared. “Let’s celebrate as we come full circle for our return to Europe!”

EDC already stretches across the globe with festivals in Mexico, Japan, and China. So much so that EDC has become more than just a festival, but a way of life.

Get ready for EDC Portugal, set to take place June 18 – 20, 2021.

Join the list here and stay updated.

EDC Portugal 2021

#EDCPortugal Location Revealed! Keep Watching & Find Out WHERE!🤗🏖✨ Sign Up & Follow @EDC_PORTUGAL for a chance to win 4 VIP passes, flights & accommodations from any major European airport! 🎉 Signup here → https://t.co/DiGLz4tiMZ pic.twitter.com/vlOYSJtQpc — EDC Portugal (@EDC_Portugal) September 20, 2020

Photo by Cory J Photography for Your EDM