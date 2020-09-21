Alison Wonderland has a new single up her sleeve and it drops this Thursday.

The last new original music we heard from the DJ/producer, she released “Time” with Quix and completely blew our minds. Between then, she’s also hopped on a song with Chet Porter and produced a new track for phem. Over a year later, she’s gearing up for “Bad Things” and our imaginations are running wild with what we’re about to hear.

Days ago, AW would have taken over Red Rocks once again for her Temple of Wonderland show. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait for her epic return — but the music will get us through.

Pre-save “Bad Things” here: https://alisonwonderland.lnk.to/BadThings (and scroll down here for a little preview). Check back here to listen first thing on Thursday.

Note: Yes, we realize the post below says Wednesday — but by Wednesday, she means Thursday.

Alison Wonderland – “Bad Things”

time for new music. Bad Things. Out this Wednesday.

Presave right now https://t.co/VLAhxnIbao pic.twitter.com/xSg6WmCZuZ — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) September 21, 2020

Also I meant Thursday but I was nervous posting this 🥺 — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) September 21, 2020

4 hours of @awonderland, 3 unreleased tracks, 2 different countries, 1 family, and A THOUSAND MEMORIES ✨ (Song: Bad Things – Alison Wonderland) pic.twitter.com/tnAg20pgPI — Seth ↑% ⚔️ (@sethoxydimx) February 29, 2020

Photo via Marc Van der Aa for Insomniac Events