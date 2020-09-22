Today is National Voter Registration Day, and we’re only 42 days away from the next presidential election, making today vitally important. Many states’ voter registration deadlines are quickly approaching, so plenty of influential figures are making “get out the vote” posts — including Diplo.

Though, Diplo is never one to do something half-heartedly, and his post for Voter Registration Day is eye catching, to say the least. In Jamaica, he stands butt naked on the edge of a deck overlooking a body of water as he captions, “Don’t forget to register to vote.” (He’s no stranger to getting naked in public, either.)

Simple. Effective.

Other who’ve posted about registering to vote include Tynan, Kill The Noise, Anna Yvette, Big Gigantic, and Moby.

Hey just a friendly reminder to register to vote before you miss your states deadline! And of course, FUCKING VOTE — TYNAN (@tynanofficial) September 22, 2020

im not gonna patronize anyone about how important this election is.. BUT are you registered to vote? it literally takes 2 mins to sign up. start here if u are confused what to do! https://t.co/dTAvB2yNKL — jake the human (@killthenoise) September 21, 2020

are you registered to vote? Are all of your friends? Family members?

Check in with them and make sure!! https://t.co/fW8IOPBuSq — BIG GIGANTIC (@BigGigantic) September 20, 2020