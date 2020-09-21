Wynn Las Vegas has reported 548 positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 3 deaths among employees since it reopened in June.

With help from the University Medical Center, Wynn has attempted to catch employees with the virus early on, even with those who are asymptomatic. Of the 15,051 routine tests so far, there have been a reported 548 positives — for an overall positivity rate of 3.6%

Since these “Pre-employment and Surveillance Testing Programs” started up, Wynn has seen a downward trend in positives. “In fact, in the recent round of surveillance testing conducted on Sept. 11, only one out of 285 employees tested positive,” the resort shared via press release.

The company has offered financial aid support to the families of the three employees that died.

Wynn asserts that 98% of employees that tested positive were exposed outside of work.

However, there may be a link between positive cases and the Las Vegas Strip. Another local report claims more than 25 percent of those recently infected with COVID-19 in Clark Country may have contracted or helped spread the coronavirus while visiting a hotel, motel or resort. More on that here.

Source: RGJ