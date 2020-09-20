Life is Beautiful makes its epic return to Las Vegas next year.

“You read that right. Mark your calendars for a glorious return to live music,” the fest just shared the news. “September 17-19, 2021. RSVP today for #LifeisBeautiful2021“

Life is Beautiful previously reflected on this year’s cancellation amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak — “It has given us the space to reflect and to grow, to refocus on our work, and to find new ways to give back to our community beyond the three days of the festival. Our hearts are heavy, but our resilience is unstoppable.”

No doubt, Life is Beautiful will return with a refreshed outlook and optimism. At this point, we’re all looking forward to 2021.

Reserve your spot at Life is Beautiful here.

