Slushii is throwing down on Fortnite‘s Party Royale island this weekend as part of the Llama-Rama crossover series kickoff with Rocket League.

Starting tomorrow, gamers can get on the action by playing Rocket League for absolutely free. Those who already own the game will get some perks as well.

Important to note — Fortnite’s developer Epic Games purchased Psyonix, which created Rocket League, last year. Rocket League’s new “Free to Play” status marks its debut in the Epic Games store.

As the games join forces for a run of special events and challenges, enjoy music from Slushii. His song “Luv U Need U” is featured in Rocket League, so fans of the game already know and appreciate his sound.

Tune in on September 26th at 5 PM EST to see Slushii’s virtual performance.

More details on Llama-Rama here.