After 15 years at BBC Radio, legendary DJ and radio host Mistajam has announced he is leaving the station to “move on to the next challenge.”

His long career has garnered him the respect of DJs and musicians the world over, with a show on Radio 1xtra focusing on a broad spectrum of genres, though mostly leaning toward electronic and “urban” music. You would also recognize his voice from the 2012 Knife Party track, “Sleaze,” which contains him singing “until they kick us out, until they kick us out, until they kick us out, people move your feet.”

In October 2016, he won the ARIAS Music Broadcaster of the Year award for his BBC Radio 1Xtra show.

“From joining in 2005 to host an overnight HipHop show on 1Xtra to turning Radio 1’s Dance Anthems into the most listened to show on BBC Sounds for under 35’s, it’s been an amazing journey filled with moments I’ll never forget,” he wrote on Twitter. “A couple of Radio Academy Gold awards, giving some of the biggest artists in the world their first ever national radio play, THAT 60 Minutes Live and being able to soundtrack lockdown with uplifting #DanceNRG have been some of the most special memories I’ll cherish and am so grateful to have been a part of. I want to thank the entire team both past and present at 1Xtra & Radio 1 for allowing this Black kid from Nottingham a chance to be a broadcaster but most of all, I’d like to thank every single person who’s ever given me their ears.

“Here’s to the future!”

Mistajam’s contribution to the legacy of music in the UK and worldwide cannot be understated. He will be sorely missed. His spots will be taken over by Reece Parkinson and Charlie Hedges.