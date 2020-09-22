Lost Lands is serving up another edition of Couch Lands with episode 3 — and we already have set times for this weekend.

Excision will headline Friday night and Sullivan King on Saturday, and each night is entirely stacked with a number of supporting heavy hitters. No sense in building a schedule, really — just tune in and keep it locked all weekend long.

On Friday, it’s Virtual Riot, Barely Alive, Kai Wachi, Modestep, Habstrakt, Hekler, Hydraulix, and Samplifire. On Saturday, Yookie, Jansten, Chime, Hi I’m Ghost, Ray Volpe, Tynan and LICK.

Lost Lands done an excellent job of adjusting for online events with top tier production — and while many of these acts have been seen at the festival IRL, we can’t wait to see what they bring to this virtual space for another installment of Couch Lands.

Check back here Friday and Saturday to watch with us!

Couch Lands set times are here! See you Friday!!https://t.co/IrdGeQd44N pic.twitter.com/ldlv33XYTX — Lost Lands Festival (@lost_lands) September 22, 2020

Photo via Jake West Photo