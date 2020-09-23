Rolling Stone‘s iconic list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time just got a complete reboot for 2020.

The original list was published in 2003 and only received a slight update in 2012 — but over the years, it has remained the go-to source for music’s greatest albums. To make the new list, Rolling Stone compiled Top 50 Albums lists from over 300 artists, producers, critics, and music-industry figures.

Marvin Gaye sits atop the list with What’s Going On, followed by The Beach Boys, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, Nirvana, Fleetwood Mac, Prince and the Revolution, Bob Dylan and Lauryn Hill.

We scanned through the entire list to find all the electronic gems. Among the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, we have records from Robyn, Daft Punk, Massive Attack, Kraftwerk, DJ Shadow, and Brian Eno.

Rolling Stone says, “But no list is definitive — tastes change, new genres emerge, the history of music keeps being rewritten.”

With that in mind, here are the electronic/dance albums that ranked… See the full list here.

383 – Massive Attack, Mezzanine

329 – DJ Shadow, Endtroducing…..

308 – Brian Eno, Here Come the Warm Jets

295 – Daft Punk, Random Access Memories

241 – Massive Attack, Blue Lines

238 – Kraftwerk – Trans Europe Express

236 – Daft Punk, Discovery

196 – Robyn, Body Talk

Source: Rolling Stone