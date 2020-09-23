Kayzo has been on an absolute tear in 2020, as we’ve mentioned before. He just dropped his twelfth track of the year (on average more than a track a month) today, an total belter with Pixel Terror, “Blindside.”

This marks the first time the two artists have released a track together, and what a debut. “Blindside” is part hardstyle and part dubstep, blending the two as both artists have been known to do and have all the ability in the world. The drops are utter devilish bass music, with bits of hardstyle influence in between the main riffs, just to spice things up a bit.

Literally every time Kayzo drops a new track, it just makes us wish we were somewhere right now hearing it live. Alas.

Check out “Blindside” from Kayzo and Pixel Terror below!