I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — 2020 honestly can’t surprise me anymore. But it can get close. In the new Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 6 update released last night at 11pm PST, players could purchase the new season battle pass, which includes loads of collectibles like emblems, gun blueprints, vehicle customization, and vehicle “wartracks,” essentially car horns.

Included in one of the wartrack packs is an EDM edition, with Skrillex’s “Bangarang” and “Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites” and Tiësto’s “Party Time” with SWACQ.

While the wartracks provide no tangible advantage in the game, they allow players to personalize their gaming experience, and now EDM fans will be able to push teams to the blaring, harbinger sounds of Skrillex or Tiesto. What a year this has been.

Season 6 is available for download now if you haven’t done it yet.