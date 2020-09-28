FIFA 21 officially releases October 6, including the new Volta Football game mode which includes Diplo as a playable character.

Like other popular game franchises including Madden and Need For Speed, FIFA’s soundtrack is always immaculate, stacked with some of the best current artists. In addition to its standard soundtrack, a new Volta Football soundtrack offers a heavier EDM and vibes side of the game, with cuts from Alison Wonderland, Flume, The Prodigy, Oliver Heldens, Bakermat, Underworld, Oliver Tree, and more.

Curiously, no Diplo on either one.

Check out the fresh FIFA soundtrack below!

Photo via Graham Bell for Insomniac Events