Louis The Child‘s Candy II mixtape is coming out this week, but before we get our hands on the full thing, they’ve given us a taste with two new singles, “Keep Moving” and “Fresh Juice” with TroyBoi.

Following their debut album, Here For Now, released just three months ago, the Chicago-bred duo get back to the city’s roots on “Keep Moving” with a sultry, groovy house number. But the real story on the release has to be their TroyBoi collaboration, “Fresh Juice,” which is by and large the hardest Louis The Child has ever gone on a track.

Of course with TroyBoi, that’s no surprise. But Louis The Child has never been about this kind of sound, at least in their releases. “Fresh Juice” goes hard with some heavily textured synths and deep down low bass, plus some of TroyBoi’s iconic drum work and a melody to bind it all together.

If these two tracks are an example of both the diversity and quality that Candy II has to offer, we can’t wait.

