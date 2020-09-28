Gryffin and Slander‘s “All You Need to Know” featuring Calle Lehmann has officially achieved Gold status.

Last year, the track stole our hearts and 500,000 units later, it’s earned RIAA’s stamp of approval. The RIAA’s Gold and Platinum Awards have come to stand as a benchmark of success for artists everywhere, so the Gold status is undoubtedly well received.

With “All You Need to Know,” the producers show off their melodic genius and artful basslines, matched with powerful vocals from Calle that send the track into a euphoric realm. Playing it back, we’re just as moved as the very first time.

Listen to “All You Need to Know” again right here and scroll down for certification details.

Huge congrats to Gryffin, Slander & Calle Lehmann!

Gryffin & Slander – “All You Need to Know” ft. Calle Lehmann

Photo via MigPxl