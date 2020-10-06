“30 years ago on 5th October 1990 we formed The Prodigy while out at a rave…”

And the rest, as they say, was history.

Now one of the most beloved electronica/breakbeat groups in the world, The Prodigy has released seven studio albums. The most recent was No Tourists in 2018 with plans for more on the way. However, Keith Flint tragically died last year and any plans for new work was put on hold, then COVID-19 put things even more on hold.

Still, the group has been back in the studio working on new material.

Thirty years later, and The Prodigy are sure to still have some tricks up their sleeves.

Listen back on some of their biggest tracks below.

Photo by Martyn Goodacre