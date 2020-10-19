Miami Beach is lifting coronavirus COVID-19 restrictions that had the area under strict curfew.

Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales announced the news on Sunday — no more county-wide curfew. The new measure allows Miami Beach clubs to stay open past midnight and serve alcohol past 8 PM. It all started with Tootsies strip club, which fought the restrictions in court and won.

Morale explained during his announcement — “In light of the court ruling enjoining the county from enforcing the curfew and after consulting our city attorney, I have directed city staff to suspend enforcement of the curfew in Miami Beach, including the 8 pm closure of liquor stores outside the MXE, pending appeal of the court order.”

From the sounds of it, the news couldn’t have come at a better time for some businesses on the verge of shutting down. This will put more bar staff back to work, more clubbers back to clubbing, and more DJs back in the booth.

Source: CBS 4 Miami