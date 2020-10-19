Dillon Francis‘ breakout and classic track “IDGAFOS” is nearly a decade old and still a banger!

More than just a single, the Mad Decent release put Francis on the map as he broke through with his very own, distinct sound. Not only that, it sparked an entire movement — nobody knows Dillon Francis without knowing his catch phrase, “I Don’t Give A Fuck Or Shit.”

“IDGAFOS” officially released on October 18, 2011. The song famously sampled distorted vocals from Adam Levine off Gym Class Heroes‘ “Stereo Hearts.” Dillon dropped an official remix for the radio hit before he came out with this early masterpiece. The rest is history.

“IDGAFOS turns 9 today, thats blowing my mind!” Dillon just shared on social media. And it’s blowing our minds, too. “Thank you all for the love and support on this one,” he adds.

Listen again here and show Dillon some love!

Dillon Francis – IDGAFOS

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo via Rukes.com